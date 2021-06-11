Everipedia Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $134.01 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.01223269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.85 or 0.99916892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,687,821 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,732,245 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

