Burleson & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

