Burleson & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $159.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products

