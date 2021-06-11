Burleson & Company LLC Invests $49,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

PSA opened at $295.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $295.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.