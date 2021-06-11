Burleson & Company LLC Buys Shares of 220 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.