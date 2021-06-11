Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carolyn Carter Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

