GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $12.14 on Friday. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

