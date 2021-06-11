E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $45,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $566.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

