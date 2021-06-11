E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $38,000 Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,756 shares of company stock worth $524,105 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $697.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

