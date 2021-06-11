Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $3,952,061.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,575.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,178,119 shares of company stock valued at $317,385,033 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

CVNA opened at $266.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.