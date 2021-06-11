Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $164.51 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

