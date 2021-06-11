Financial Contrast: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) versus STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% STMicroelectronics 11.61% 16.00% 9.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.30 -$6.86 million N/A N/A STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.37 $1.11 billion $1.21 31.26

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enveric Biosciences and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A STMicroelectronics 0 4 9 0 2.69

STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.44%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

