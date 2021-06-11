Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Black Knight by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Black Knight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Black Knight by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Black Knight by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $74.56 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

