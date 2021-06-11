Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,618 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.01 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.