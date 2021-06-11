Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.45 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 301.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

