Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

