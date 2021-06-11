TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 13,350 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KODK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 310,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 233,533 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

KODK stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

