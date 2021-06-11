iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $324.53 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.37 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.54.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

