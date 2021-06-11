Burleson & Company LLC Buys New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

