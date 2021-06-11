Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

CCJ opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -360.44 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.