Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $75.69

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,462 shares of company stock worth $65,666,608 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.