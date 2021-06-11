Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard Buys 700 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,104.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FDP opened at $34.67 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.