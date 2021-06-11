$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

