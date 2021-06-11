Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,483,500.
Shares of Oroco Resource stock opened at C$3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.05 million and a PE ratio of -1,113.33.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
