Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,483,500.

Shares of Oroco Resource stock opened at C$3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.05 million and a PE ratio of -1,113.33.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

