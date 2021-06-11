Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy Buys 1,000 Shares

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cannae stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 913,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $31,696,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.