6,873 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $157,570.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,147.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,405. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

