766 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

