Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,996 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $76.63 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

