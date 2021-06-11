Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EC. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

