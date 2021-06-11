Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 878 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

NYSE:AMP opened at $257.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -584.80 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.