RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

