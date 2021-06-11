Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,719 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $65,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,179. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $220.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.08 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

