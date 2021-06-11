Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 330 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 35.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 9.7% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

