Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.79. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.