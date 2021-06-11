H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

HR.UN opened at C$16.59 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.35.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

