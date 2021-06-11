Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives $13.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

