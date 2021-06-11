Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

