iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.68

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.678 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.21 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72.

