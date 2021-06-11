Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.13 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $250,632.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00837057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,748,961 coins and its circulating supply is 178,998,954 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

