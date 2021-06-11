Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

