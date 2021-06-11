Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 426.52%.

Shares of Kaspien stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kaspien has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Kaspien in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

