Arepacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $104,667.49 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $104,667.49 and approximately $52.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,165,377 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

