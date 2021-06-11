BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,658.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

Shares of BLFS opened at $36.87 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.