Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.