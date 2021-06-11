Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Greif has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GEF opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

