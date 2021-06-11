Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and approximately $88,123.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00180798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.01224210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,433.21 or 1.00025477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

