William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NTAP opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

