Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

