Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.06 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

