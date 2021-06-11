Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 314 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $354.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $354.89. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

